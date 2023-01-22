Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday controversial minister Aryeh Deri sacked. In doing so, he still complied with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday that Deri, leader of Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partner Shas, should not be eligible for a ministerial position due to previous convictions. A constitutional crisis has thus been averted, at least for the time being.

The days before were in various cities large demonstrations against the new coalition, the most right-wing ever in Israel. In Tel Aviv alone, some 110,000 people took to the streets on Saturday to protest. The protesters denounced not only the government’s support for Deri until then, but also plans to subordinate the Supreme Court to the Knesset, the parliament, and give the government a decisive say in judicial appointments. Many Israelis fear that judicial independence would be lost in this way.

Many protesters also fear that Netanyahu’s government will violate the rights of all kinds of minorities, from the LGBTI community to Arab Israelis, will be drastically reduced. The proposed reforms of Netanyahu’s coalition, they say, could affect Israeli democracy in a way similar to what has happened in a country like Hungary in recent years.

‘heavy heart’

Netanyahu made no secret of his reluctance to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling. A spokesman said so he made this decision with “a heavy heart.”. “This unfortunate decision goes beyond the will of the people,” Netanyhau told Deri, according to his spokesman. The prime minister was referring to the election results of 1 November. Shas then won 11 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. Then Shas joined Netanyahu’s coalition, which has 64 seats in the Knesset.

Read also: Anger in Israel over plan to bring judges under political controln



Deri, who was Minister of the Interior and Health, initially did not want to step down. After he was found guilty of tax fraud last year, however, he had promised the court that he would leave politics in exchange for a suspended prison sentence. Instead, he was re-elected to the Knesset and accepted a ministerial post late last month without hesitation.

In response to a petition from angry Israelis, the Court therefore ruled last week that Deri’s appointment should be reversed. Deri had previously been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption during a previous ministry. According to government sources, Netanyahu and Deri are now diligently looking for ways to help the latter to a new senior position in the government.

It is still unclear who will succeed Deri as minister. Usually the prime minister would take over those duties, but that is not possible this time. A rule prescribes that even a politician who has criminal cases against him cannot temporarily exercise such a ministry. Three corruption cases are also pending against Netanyahu himself. Only the premiership itself does not have such restrictions.

Although the Supreme Court now has the upper hand in the first instance, this intervention only reinforces the cabinet’s view that the highest judges must be quickly curbed.