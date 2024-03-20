PM Netanyahu: Israel is fighting barbarity and darkness in the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a summit in Seoul that Israel is fighting “barbarity and darkness” in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by TASS.

“I know that everyone in the world wants to see the victory of moderation and progress over barbarism and darkness. And this is a battle that we are absolutely determined to win,” the Israeli prime minister said.

He also stressed that “civilization” in the Middle East is under threat due to the “barbarian forces” present there. According to him, Israel is promoting peace throughout the Middle East region through the demilitarization of Gaza.

Earlier, Netanyahu said that Israel and the United States have the same vision of the main goals of the operation in the Gaza Strip, but the parties see ways to achieve them differently. The Israeli prime minister called the confrontation with Hamas “a struggle between civilization and barbarism.”