Netanyahu has defended his actions in the Gaza war before the US Congress. © Julia Nikhinson/AP

In the US Congress, Netanyahu lashes out at critics of his actions in Gaza. Protests accompany the speech of the Prime Minister of Israel.

Washington DC – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress provided powerful political fuel even before it took place. The relationship between the US and Israel is not exactly the best at the moment: Israel’s actions in the fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip are also reaping the USA much criticism. The high number of civilian casualties puts Netanyahu under pressure.

Netanyahu justifies war in Gaza in speech to US Congress

His speech was accompanied by demonstrations. It was precisely these protests that Israel’s head of government expressed his contempt. The demonstrators were on the side of evil, “they are on the side of the Hamasthey are on the side of rapists and murderers,” Netanyahu said in a speech to both houses of the US Congress in Washington.

Addressing demonstrators protesting near the parliament building during his speech, Netanyahu railed against the links between Hamas and Iran: “You have officially become useful idiots of Iran.”

Netanyahu in his speech: “Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians”

The Israeli Prime Minister criticized that many of the demonstrators had no idea what they were talking about. “Some of these demonstrators are holding up signs that say ‘Gays for Gaza.'” They might as well be holding up signs that say ‘Chickens for KFC,’ or Kentucky Fried Chicken, he mocked.

Netanyahu also rejected allegations that Israel was deliberately targeting civilians in the Gaza war. “The Israeli army has dropped millions of leaflets, sent millions of text messages, and made hundreds of thousands of phone calls to prevent harm to Palestinian civilians,” Netanyahu said.

At the same time, Hamas had “done everything in its power to endanger Palestinian civilians.” For example, they had fired rockets from schools, hospitals and mosques. He accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Protests against Netanyahu speech: Hostage families see “political theater”

Before Netanyahu’s speech in the American parliament, numerous demonstrators gathered around the parliament building in Washington. At a pro-Palestinian rally, speakers called on the US government to Joe Biden Among other things, they called for a complete halt to military aid to Israel. They accused Israel of a “genocide” in the Gaza Strip and accused Biden, his deputy Kamala Harris and the leaders of the US parliament of participating in it. Numerous Palestinian flags were displayed.

Criticism also came from the families of the hostages in the Gaza Strip. Relatives of eight American-Israeli hostages criticized the appearance as “political theater,” Israeli media reported. “He failed to present new solutions or a new path,” said a statement from the American relatives.

“Most importantly, he has failed to commit to the hostage deal that is now on the table, despite calls from Israel’s senior defense and intelligence officials to do so,” they were quoted as saying. Shortly before Netanyahu’s speech, his office confirmed that he had canceled the departure of Israeli negotiators to Qatar for the indirect negotiations scheduled for today.

Pelosi criticizes Netanyahu speech and insists on hostage deal in Gaza war

Democratic U.S. leader Nancy Pelosi also protested against Netanyahu’s appearance. This was “by far the worst performance by a foreign dignitary” who had the privilege of addressing the U.S. Congress, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Pelosi continued: “Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families suffered as a result of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and kidnappings. These families are demanding a ceasefire agreement that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister will spend his time working toward that goal.” (bb/dpa)