Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (20) that the country’s military objectives “are clear”, after the attack on a building in Beirut, Lebanon, where leaders of the terrorist group Hezbollah were located.

“Our goals are clear and our actions speak for themselves,” Netanyahu said shortly after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the death of Hezbollah’s chief of military operations, Ibrahim Aqil, and more than a dozen high-ranking members of the terror group’s elite squad.

Among the objectives of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel also includes the return of some 60,000 people who had to leave their homes in the north of the country by October 2023 due to daily crossfire with Hezbollah near the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah reiterated that its attacks will not stop until the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas – which like the Lebanese organization itself has the support of Iran – ends.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned earlier that the country will continue to target Hezbollah until the goal of returning residents becomes a reality.

“The series of operations in the new phase of the war will continue until we achieve our goal: ensuring the safe return of communities in northern Israel to their homes,” Gallant said in a statement.

“We will continue to pursue our enemies to defend our citizens, including in Dahyeh [subúrbio de Beirute]”, Gallant warned of an attack he described as “precise.”

At least 14 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in an Israeli attack this afternoon on a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, according to figures from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.