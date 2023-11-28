Elon Musk arrived this Monday, November 27, in the morning hours in Israel, he headed shortly after with Netanyahu to the Kfar Azza kibbutz, one of the communities a few kilometers from the Strip, which on the day of the Hamas attack suffered one of the greater massacres, with the death of a hundred people.

There, the head of the Israeli Government showed Musk the horrors committed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed billionaire Elon Musk “the horrors of the massacre” by Hamas on October 7 in an Israeli community next to Gaza, where Islamist group militants killed dozens of its residents.

The American magnate also heard the stories of the head of the Shaar HaNegev regional council, Yosi Keren, and a spokesman for the Israeli Army, who detailed the events that occurred at the kibbutz during the Hamas attack on October 7.



Musk also met with members of the Itamari family, including a four-year-old girl, Abigail Itamari, whose parents were murdered and she was kidnapped to Gaza, where she remained hostage until being released last night as part of the debt swap deal. Israeli captives by Palestinian prisoners.

After these meetings, Netanyahu and Musk had a conversation broadcast on the social network property of the businessman, during which he showed his support for the Israeli prime minister in his offensive in Gaza to destroy Hamas.

“There is no alternative,” Musk said of the need to eliminate the Islamist group, while also highlighting the importance of “help those who remain” inside the Strip once the war is over.

Asked by Netanyahu about a potential contribution to the reconstruction of the Strip, Musk indicated that he would “like to help” and emphasized that it is essential to create a “prosperous Gaza” after the war.

The attack by Palestinian militias on October 7 caused more than 1,200 deaths in Israel and sparked the war with Hamas in Gaza, where until now More than 14,800 people have died, mostly women and children.

During his time in Israel, Musk also meets today with the president of the country, Isaac Herzog, in a meeting where relatives of Israelis who remain captive in Gaza will join, and where the Israeli head of state will also “emphasize the need to act to combat growing anti-Semitism online.”

The hostages’ relatives will also convey to Musk “the pain and uncertainty” for the people who remain captive in Gaza, after the release of 39 Israeli women and children in the previous three days, while today about 11 more are expected to be released.

All of this is part of an agreement by which for 4 days a total of 50 Israeli hostages are released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children on both sides.

This agreement, which began to be implemented last Fridayalso included a Stop the fire temporary that has stopped the attacks on Gaza, while today enters the fourth day of the truce. This could be extended for several days if Hamas reaches an agreement with Israel to release more captives in exchange for the release of more Palestinian prisoners.

