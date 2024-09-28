Prime Minister said in a video message that “there is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel cannot reach” | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first public statement this Saturday (28) after the attack that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and said that, despite it being progress, “the work It’s not finished yet.”

“We have made great achievements, but the work is not yet done. In the coming days, we will face important challenges and we will face them together,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

The Israeli prime minister revealed that the day before he authorized the bombing of Hezbollah’s headquarters, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as he considered that eliminating Nasrallah was “a necessary condition” to return residents of northern Israel to their homes and “alter the balance of power” in the region over the years.

“Because as long as Nasrallah lived, he would quickly restore the capabilities we took from Hezbollah. That’s why I gave the order and Nasrallah is no longer among us”, explained Netanyahu.

In a long message, tinged with words of gratitude to the Air Force, the Ministry of Defense and the intelligence services, Netanyahu also appealed for unity to Israeli citizens, whom he described as a “united and powerful people, determined to guarantee their existence and its future.”

“There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel cannot reach and today we know how true this is,” warned the prime minister.

Content edited by: Fábio Galão