Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this Sunday (7) that there will be no truce agreement in Gaza if the 133 hostages who remain with Hamas do not return home, and added that Israel will not give in to the “extreme demands” of the Islamic group. The declaration comes as the conflict completes six months.

“I made it clear to the international community: there will be no ceasefire without the return of the abducted people. It simply won't happen,” said Netanyahu before meeting with his cabinet, and recalled that the government of American President Joe Biden shares the same opinion.

He added that Israel is not opposed to a truce agreement and blamed Hamas for the “extreme demands” aimed at ending the war “to ensure its survival, its rehabilitation, [e] their ability to endanger” Israeli citizens and soldiers again.

“Giving in to Hamas’ demands is allowing them to try to repeat the crimes of October 7th over and over again, as they promised to do,” he said, calling for international pressure against Hamas and not Israel.

That same night, an anti-government demonstration was called in Jerusalem, in which not only activists will participate, but also some of the hostages' relatives, who blame Netanyahu for being more concerned with his political survival than with the return of his loved ones home.

“Citizens of Israel, there is no war more just than this and we are determined to end it with total victory,” said Netanyahu, in addition to listing the three objectives he has repeated since October: returning those kidnapped, eliminating Hamas throughout Gaza Strip, “including Rafah”, and ensure that Gaza “no longer poses a threat”.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli troops eliminated “19 of the 24 Hamas battalions, including senior commanders”, in addition to capturing militants and “purging” the Al Shifa Hospital, the most important in the Gaza Strip and now completely inoperative, after two weeks of Israeli siege and destruction.

“We destroyed rocket factories, weapons, ammunition and we continued to systematically destroy the underground (in reference to the Hamas tunnels). We are one step away from victory. But the price they are charging us is painful and desolate”, he said as an assessment of these six months

In Gaza, according to the latest figures from the Hamas government's Ministry of Health, 33,175 people have died, two-thirds of them women and children. In addition, almost 75,890 people were injured and around 7,000 bodies remain under tons of rubble.

Call for Israeli national unity

Netanyahu also blamed Iran for the attack carried out by Hamas in October last year, which left a thousand dead on Israeli soil and triggered the war, and called on its citizens to unite “in the need to continue fighting until complete victory” in Gaza .

“This war has revealed to the world what Israel has always known: Iran is the one behind the attack against us through its proxies. And these are many attacks. Since October 7, we have been attacked on many fronts by affiliates of Iran: Hamas [em Gaza]Hezbollah [na fronteira norte]the Houthis [no Iêmen]militias in Iraq and Syria, and also other attacks”, he listed.

And he warned that Israel “is prepared – in defense and attack – for any attempt” that seeks to harm it from anywhere. However, he recalled that this requires national “unity”; in a clear allusion to members of the War Cabinet, such as Benny Gantz, or opposition leaders, such as Yair Lapid, who call for early elections.

“Precisely at this moment, an extreme and violent minority is trying to drag the country into division. There is nothing our enemies want more. They want internal division and gratuitous hatred to stop us just short of victory,” said Netanyahu, who opposes elections while the offensive in Gaza lasts.

“The absolute majority of the people are united in the need to continue fighting until victory”, he added, despite the fact that for a week there have been massive demonstrations demanding, among other issues such as the return of the hostages, the end of their government.