Netanyahu said there was no agreement on the release of hostages in Gaza

At the moment, no agreement has been reached between Israel and the Hamas movement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu, reports RIA News.

He noted that despite many rumors, no deal was reached. The politician promised to share with the public “as soon as Tel Aviv has something to say” about the hostage situation.

Earlier it was reported that Israel rejected a deal with Hamas to release the hostages using the “50/50” formula. As Yedioth Ahronoth journalists clarified, Israel demanded that women not be separated from their children. Representatives of the Israeli side clarified that they are ready to consider the deal if 70 Israeli hostages are released.

Israel estimates that the Palestinian movement is holding 239 people hostage.