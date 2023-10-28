#Netanyahu #Israel #win #war #Hamas #evil #spread
Does the UN resolution to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have any effect on Israel?
For the first time in 20 days, UN member countries agreed on the war in the Middle East and issued...
#Netanyahu #Israel #win #war #Hamas #evil #spread
For the first time in 20 days, UN member countries agreed on the war in the Middle East and issued...
President of Turkey also accuses Israel of committing war crimes; In response, Israel withdrew diplomats from the country The President...
Everything is going according to plan for Max Verstappen this weekend in Mexico. The three-time world champion recorded the fastest...
The flags of Hezbollah and Palestine hang from a bridge during a pro-Palestinian protest this Friday in Lebanon| Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL...
Party says its objective is to provide a “solid base” for PT activists and professionals, aiming for the 2024 and...
AAt a funeral in Lippstadt, a family dispute broke out with candlesticks, chairs and a knife. A 26-year-old suffered multiple...