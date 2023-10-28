Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking during Saturday’s press conference (28) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

In a press conference held this Saturday (28), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the current war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is not just a military battle, but rather a “fight between good and evil.” bad”. Netanyahu emphasized the importance of his country achieving victory in the conflict, highlighting that, if this does not happen, “evil will spread”.

Still at the press conference, the head of government of Israel stated that the current specific military incursions into Gaza are the “second stage of the war” that is underway in the Middle East. Netanyahu also said that Israel’s central objective in this conflict is to “destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas”, in addition to ensuring the “return of citizens” who were kidnapped by terrorists during the October 7 attacks.

During the press conference, Netanyahu urged the civilian population in Gaza to head to safe areas of the enclave and officially announced the expansion of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

“The war inside Gaza will be long,” he said. “This is our second war for independence. We will save our country. We will fight in the air, on the ground, and we will win,” added Netanyahu.

Netanyahu ended his participation in the press conference by reaffirming his confidence in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country’s other military groups. He expressed his determination to “achieve victory” against Hamas on behalf of Israel and “all citizens” of the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces issued an “urgent” warning to residents of northern Gaza, urging them to temporarily move south due to “intense hostilities” that were ongoing.

Through a video message, an IDF spokesperson emphasized the need for this change to happen quickly. The appeal made by the spokesperson was described as an “essential security measure”.