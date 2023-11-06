Israel’s Prime Minister said the country would accept short pauses in the war to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and for hostages to leave the enclave. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Jewish State may allow short tactical pauses in the conflict with the terrorist group Hamas to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and for hostages to leave the enclave.

Last week, Netanyahu had said that a ceasefire would only take place if the approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas were released. In an interview with American broadcaster ABC News, the prime minister maintained this position, but admitted that short breaks could be taken.

“Well, there will be no ceasefire, a general ceasefire in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said.

“As far as short tactical pauses, an hour here, an hour there, we’ve had them before, I suppose, we’ll look at the circumstances to allow the entry of goods, humanitarian products, or [para permitir que] our hostages, individual hostages come out. But I don’t think there will be a general ceasefire,” said the prime minister.

“I think that [um cessar-fogo] would harm the war effort. It would harm our effort to remove our hostages, because the only thing that works with these Hamas criminals is the military pressure we are exerting,” said Netanyahu.

Asked by anchor David Muir if a pause would occur if Hamas agreed to the release of the hostages, the prime minister agreed. “There would be a ceasefire for this purpose,” Netanyahu responded.