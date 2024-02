The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Israel for a “severe reprimand” meeting. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler “is crossing a red line.” Netanyahu refers to the speech of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who made an analogy between Israel's attacks against Hamas in Gaza and the genocide promoted by dictator Adolf Hitler against the Jews during a statement to the press this Sunday (18 ), during the African Union Summit in Ethiopia.

“The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and serious. This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself,” said the Israeli prime minister on his profile on X, formerly Twitter.

Post by Benjamin Netanyahu on X, formerly Twitter, condemning Lula's speech | X Reproduction

Netanyahu and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz agreed to immediately summon the Brazilian ambassador to Israel “for a conversation of severe reprimand”, in the prime minister's words. Katz also posted on his social media that Lula's words were “shameful and serious.”

“Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line. Israel fights for its defense and the security of its future until complete victory, doing so in accordance with international law,” Netanyahu emphasized.