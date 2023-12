Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Gaza last Sunday (26) | Photo: Disclosure

Benjamin Netanyahu said this Saturday (2) that Lebanon will be decimated if Hezbollah terrorists start a war against Israel. “We are always acting in the north against all Hezbollah efforts to operate against us, whether by destroying terrorist cells, moving them away from the border or eliminating ammunition,” said the Israeli prime minister.

“We will continue with strong deterrence in the north and a total victory in the south. We will restore security at both poles. If Hezbollah makes a mistake and enters into a full-blown war, it will have destroyed Lebanon with its own hands,” assured the Israeli leader.

Yesterday (1), Hezbollah announced that it is alert to the resumption of fighting after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas comes to an end. The Lebanese terrorist organization has been carrying out daily rocket attacks against Israeli targets with support from Iran.