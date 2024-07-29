Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuwarned on Monday that Israel’s response to the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams, which left 12 minors dead and which it blames on the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, “will come, and it will be harsh.”

During a visit to the town, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, very close to the border with the LebanonNetanyahu was heckled by some residents, Israeli outlet Haaretz reported.

Amid speculation about which one will be Israel’s retaliation to the attackThe country’s security cabinet, which brings together the military and intelligence leadership along with ministers of important portfolios, authorized Netanyahu last night to decide on a response against Hezbollah.

A football field after an attack from Lebanon hit the village of Majdal Shams in the Golan area. Photo:AFP Share

While, Several airlines have suspended their flights to and from Beirutand countries such as Norway, France and Belgium have asked their citizens to leave Lebanon because the situation could become even more tense.

“I say to the entire community: do not let your spirit waver. Do not lose hope in the face of harassment by the axis of Iran and Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said during his visit to the Druze enclave.

Several ministers visited the town yesterday, which is part of the Syrian territory occupied by Israel after the Six-Day War in 1967, and were reprimanded by some of the residents, who accused them of abandoning the enclave in the midst of escalating tensions in the area.

Israel has been engaged in a continuous exchange of fire with Hezbollah since October 8, following the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, the day before following the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israeli territory in which some 1,200 people were killed and another 200 were kidnapped.

The Lebanese Shiite group, an ally of Iran, constantly attacks positions on the other side of the divide with rockets and drones in solidarity with the Palestinian militias, and Israel responds with bombings of the group’s military targets in Lebanon and Syria.

Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the United States Congress. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Saturday’s was the stroke deadliest attack on civilians on the Israeli side of the border, raising fears that the exchange of fire could escalate into an open war that could lead to a regional conflict.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the crash. Majdal Shamsbut Israel has shown photos of shrapnel from the rocket that it says prove it is an Iranian-made Falaq-1 used by the group.

The United States has also said the projectile was fired by Hezbollah.

Israel and Lebanon, a crossfire that has lasted nine months

Crossfire on the border between Israel and LebanonThe attack, which has been active for more than nine months, has claimed the lives of some 565 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 350 casualties of militants and commanders, some in Syria, in addition to a hundred civilians.

In Israel, 46 people have died in the north, 22 soldiers and 24 civilians, including the 12 minors and teenagers killed in the attack on Saturday.

