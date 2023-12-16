Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Saturday (16) that his country will take “security control” of the Gaza Strip when the war ends and the terrorist group Hamas is eliminated, and rejected that the Palestinian National Authority ( ANP) assume this role, as suggested by the United States, its main ally.

“Among friends, we must tell the truth and not create illusions, especially on an existential issue like this. I repeat to our friends: after the elimination of Hamas, the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized, will be under Israel's security control and there will be no no factor that threatens us, nor that educates its children to destroy us”, declared Netanyahu in a message to the US about the possible role of the ANP in the future of the enclave.

US President Joe Biden's administration urged Netanyahu's government to think about who will govern the Gaza Strip when the war ends, and rejected Israel's resumption of the enclave's settlement policy, which was dismantled in 2005.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Israel and the West Bank this week and commented that the ANP must be strengthened to take on the task of governing the Gaza Strip, where Hamas terrorists seized power in 2007 and expelled the entity, controlled by President Mahmoud Abbas' secular Fatah party.

“I will not allow us to replace 'Hamastan' with 'Fatahstan', to replace Khan Younis with Jenin – a hotbed of violence in the West Bank and a stronghold of armed militias. I will not allow the State of Israel to repeat the fatal mistake of Oslo, which brought to the heart of our country and Gaza are the most extremist elements in the Arab world, who are committed to the annihilation of the State of Israel and who educate their children to that end,” said Netanyahu.

The prime minister insisted that this is not a debate about whether Hamas or Fatah should govern, as “both seek the elimination of the State of Israel”, and criticized the ANP for not condemning the Islamic group's massacre on Israeli soil on the day October 7th.

“So they will rule Gaza the 'day after'? Have we learned nothing? As prime minister of Israel, I will not allow that to happen,” he argued.

The Prime Minister addressed the citizens of Israel to warn them about the war that “victory will take time, but it will continue until the end.”

“Despite the enormous pain, despite the heartbreaking pain, despite the international pressure, we will continue until the end. Nothing will stop us until we achieve victory”, he commented.

Netanyahu also described as a “terrible tragedy” the incident that occurred on Friday, when the Israeli army mistakenly killed three hostages it mistook for Hamas members in fighting in Shujaiya, the same week it found the bodies of five other captives inside the Range.