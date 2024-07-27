Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price” after the deaths of 11 children this Saturday (27) due to the impact of a projectile on a football field, fired from Lebanon, in the city of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights.

This was the main message that Netanyahu wanted to convey to the head of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, in a conversation they had.

“On behalf of the entire nation of Israel, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those murdered and to the entire Druze community,” the Israeli leader added.

Tarif, for his part, said Saturday’s attack represented “the ongoing reality” of northern Israeli communities adjacent to the Lebanese border and that Hezbollah had “crossed every possible red line.”

“It is impossible to imagine and describe the scenes of horror of the children and their destroyed bodies lying on the grass,” he lamented.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari reiterated in a statement that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack, despite the fact that the terrorist group denied attacking the football pitch on its official channels.

“Hezbollah lied to the whole world and claimed that it did not carry out this attack. This is a lie,” Hagari said.

Israel confirmed on Saturday afternoon the arrival of more than 40 projectiles in northern Israel, most of which it managed to intercept.

However, at around 6:19 pm (local time), a rocket hit a football field, killing more than 11 children and leaving 30 injured.

“This is the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7,” Hagari said.

This latest episode heightens tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon, where there has been a daily exchange of gunfire since October 8 last year, unlike any other between Netanyahu’s government and the Lebanese group. An all-out war between the two sides could now be closer.

