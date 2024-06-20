Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Thursday (20) that he was prepared to suffer “personal attacks” from the United States – which showed “deep disappointment” with the accusation made by him this week that they are withholding the shipment of weapons that would help end the war in the Gaza Strip – as long as the American government does not interrupt these supplies.

“I am prepared to suffer personal attacks as long as Israel receives from the US the weapons it needs in the war for its existence,” the prime minister’s office said in a short statement.

Hours earlier, in a conversation with journalists, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had expressed dissatisfaction with Israel following Netanyahu’s indictment.

“I think we have made very clear to our Israeli partners, through various means, our deep disappointment with the statements expressed in that video and our concerns about the accuracy of the statements made,” Kirby said.

“The idea that we have somehow failed to help Israel with its self-defense needs is not correct,” he added.

In a short video released by his office on Tuesday (18), Netanyahu said that it is “inconceivable that in recent months the administration [do presidente democrata Joe Biden] has withheld weapons and ammunition from Israel.”

The prime minister suggested that this retention is delaying the offensive against the terrorist group Hamas. “Give us the tools and we will get the job done much faster,” he said.

Last month, the United States held up a planned arms shipment to Israel while it reviewed the Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The shipment of a shipment of 3,500 bombs, weighing around 900 kilograms or 225 kilograms, was suspended.

Biden claimed at the time that US offensive weapons had previously been used against civilians in Gaza, and said that his government would no longer send heavy weapons to Israel if the ground offensive in Rafah took place, only defensive weapons.

Finally, the Israeli action in the city in southern Gaza is taking place, but Netanyahu did not make it clear whether the weapons retention he denounced was related to Biden’s comment.

In the video released on Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister alleged that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on his most recent trip to the Middle East that he was working “nonstop” so that there would be no further delays in sending weapons to Israel. .

However, Blinken himself said on Tuesday that the only weapons shipment to the Israelis blocked for now was 3,500 bombs in May. (With EFE Agency)