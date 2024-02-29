Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said this Thursday (29) that calling elections in the country now would be synonymous with “losing the war against Hamas”, which is why he called for a consensus across the entire parliamentary political spectrum and the coalition government.

“If anyone makes extreme demands of any kind, we will be dragged into the elections. What would elections mean now? It would mean stopping the war in the Gaza Strip and therefore being defeated and paralyzing the country for six to eight months,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

The Israeli prime minister thus responded to divisions within his own government over the military exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews in the midst of the war, with an increasing number of supporters of the end of the “privilege”, but with the Haredi parties, fundamental to the survival government, not willing to give in.

“A division that would lead to elections would mean tying up the government, which would not have the ability to make important decisions regarding the hostages, the offensive in Rafah or the confrontation with Hezbollah,” he declared.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant – a high-ranking figure in the war cabinet and member of Likud – yesterday called for all sectors of Israeli society, including the ultra-Orthodox, to be called up for military service, which he said was a national necessity during the war in the Gaza Strip.

For decades, ultra-Orthodox Israelis have maintained a near-blanket exemption from mandatory military service if they engage in religious studies, based on an executive clause that is periodically renewed, most recently a few weeks ago.

Civilian and reservist groups, supported by 170 former generals and security force commanders, filed an appeal with the Supreme Court – which had its first hearing this week – to annul the provision that makes this exception.

“A general election would mean disputes and emotions running high. This cannot happen in a time of war and certainly not when we are so close to victory. That would mean our defeat and that is exactly what [o líder do Hamas em Gaza] Yahya Sinwar dreams,” said the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu insisted that Israeli troops would continue their ground offensive to Rafah to achieve “total victory” and eliminate the remaining Hamas battalions there, but again assured that civilians would be evacuated first from the region, where around 1.4 million people live. Gazans, most of them displaced.

Regarding the truce negotiations that are progressing slowly in Doha, the prime minister emphasized that Israel would not give in to Hamas' “insane demands” and explained that he is still awaiting a list of names of hostages to be released during the ceasefire.

“We will not capitulate to Hamas’ delusional demands. We are determined to bring back all the hostages, with or without a deal,” Netanyahu said of a possible truce, although he said it was still too early to know whether it would go ahead.