Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Friday at the UN that Israel is “close” to a “historic” agreement with Saudi Arabia and assured that the Palestinians lack a “veto” over Arab-Israeli relations.

(Also read: They reveal the striking obsession that arose in Daniel Sancho in prison in Thailand).

Calling the 2020 agreements to normalize relations with three Arab states “the dawn of a new era of peace,” Netanyahu announced at the UN General Assembly that “we are close to an even greater breakthrough in the historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed ben Salman, known as MBS, also had announced a few days ago on American television Fow News that the Sunni monarchy and the Jewish state were “closer every day” to normalizing their relations.

EXCLUSIVE: FULL INTERVIEW of Saudi Crown Prince HRH Mohamed bin Salman on FOX with @BretBaier -Economic development

-Relations with Israel & Iran

-Tourism

-Khashooggi

-Biden vs Jared investment And much more Impressive 🇸🇦👏🏼 via @saudikey966 pic.twitter.com/4a45bliPPY — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) September 21, 2023

“Such a peace would go a long way toward ending the Arab-Israeli conflict and would encourage other Arab countries to normalize their relations with Israel.” and would increase the chances of peace with the Palestinians,” Netanyahu declared on Friday.

(Continue reading: ‘Republicans close the door to Francia Márquez because of her skin color’: Democratic leader).

But “I don’t think we should give the Palestinians a veto over new peace treaties with Arab states,” he insisted.

“The Palestinians could benefit greatly from a broader peace. They must participate in this process,” he said.

Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, holds a map as he speaks during the United Nations General Assembly.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Thursday in the same forum that there will be no peace in the Middle East if the “legitimate rights” of its people are not taken into account.that is, the application of a two-state solution.

(We recommend: Daniel Sancho is not a chef nor does he own restaurants: his true profession comes to light).

The Israeli prime minister also attacked his archenemy, Iran.

“As long as I am prime minister of Israel I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu, whose country has a widely known but undeclared nuclear program, told the U.N. General Assembly.

Iran, Israel’s archenemy for decades, is not only torpedoing its peace agreements with several Arab countries – Netanyahu argued – but has developed a nuclear program despite the scrutiny of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Above all, Iran must be confronted with a credible nuclear threat,” he said.

AFP and EFE