Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reversed his controversial decision to fire his defense minister Yoav Gallant. He said this in a televised speech according to international news agencies. Netanyahu fired Gallant late last month after the minister criticized the prime minister’s reform plans. The resignation fueled dissatisfaction in the country with the government’s plans and sparked mass protests and strikes.

“Gallant remains in his position and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said on Monday. “I have decided to put the differences of opinion we had behind us.” In a message on Twitter, with a picture of the minister next to the prime minister, Gallant wrote on Monday: “We are going full steam ahead together, for the safety of Israel.” Netanyahu never sent Gallant a formal letter of resignation, and the minister reportedly remained in his post in the days following his resignation.

Gallant criticized Netanyahu’s plans to curtail the judiciary in Israel. Those reform proposals caused a lot of unrest in Israel. Opponents demonstrated en masse for weeks, one of the highlights being the moment that Gallant’s resignation became known. Netanyahu later postponed legal reform under pressure from tensions in the country and in his government, but his right-wing coalition partners still want them to go ahead.