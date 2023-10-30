The Prime Minister said in a video clip distributed by his office: “The army has expanded its ground entry into the Gaza Strip and is doing so through very deliberate and strong steps and is making steady progress, step by step.”

Israel has launched what it calls the “second phase” of its attack on the Gaza Strip, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as his country’s “second war for independence.”

The American newspaper “The Washington Post” said that the early movements and first stages of Israel’s ground attack, and even the close-range targets, remained until Sunday “shrouded in secrecy.”

She added: “The numbers of soldiers, their units, the amount of artillery they have, the extent to which they have penetrated Gaza and where they are now have not been revealed.”

Military analysts in Israel say, “It appears that the Israeli army is moving slowly and cautiously inside the Strip, not kilometer after kilometer, but 100 meters at a time.”