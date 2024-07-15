Netanyahu: Israel has ‘interesting information’ about fate of Hamas military leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has “interesting information” regarding the fate of the leader of the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Mohammed al-Deif, reports TASS.

The politician declined to disclose details, but noted that the information the Israeli side has facilitates the conclusion of a deal with Hamas. “Hamas is weak, the more you hit it, the more you advance the deal,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Israeli military carried out an attack in the Al-Mawasi area near the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the TV channel Al Hadaththe main goal of the bombing was the elimination of Muhammad ad-Deif.

Netanyahu stated that the end of the war in the Gaza Strip is possible only after the defeat of Hamas, including the destruction of the group’s military and political potential.