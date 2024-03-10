Netanyahu allowed the end of Israel's operation in Gaza in 1-2 months

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said when Israel's military operation against militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip could end. This is what he's talking about spoke out in an interview with Politico.

Netanyahu clarified that Israel destroyed three quarters of Hamas' combat terrorist battalions. According to him, the country's operation is nearing completion in 1-2 months.

“The fighting will take no more than two months. Maybe six weeks, maybe four,” he admitted.

Netanyahu previously said the IDF would launch an offensive on the refugee-filled city of Rafah in southern Gaza even if an agreement was reached on Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas.