Israel’s prime minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, whose coalition won a majority in parliament in November elections, announced last Wednesday that he had succeeded in forming a government. He allied himself with the ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties. To abide by his agreements and form an effective executive, the future prime minister is trying to pass several laws in parliament, which have been described by his detractors as a threat to democracy.

For the third time since 1996, Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, had to negotiate in order to govern. It was at the last moment this Wednesday, December 21, 20 minutes before the end of the legal term, that Netanyahu announced that he had reached an agreement to form the future government of Israel. This time, together with the ultra-Orthodox and the extreme right.

“Thanks to the enormous public support we received in the last elections, I have been able to form a government that will work for the benefit of all Israeli citizens,” the future prime minister tweeted.

The Israeli Presidency confirmed that the Likud leader had “called” President Isaac Herzog “to inform him” of the news in time. “Dear President, thanks to the enormous public support we received in the last elections, I can inform you that I have been able to form a government that will act in the interest of all the citizens of Israel,” the prime minister-designate added.

Netanyahu made an alliance with the two ultra-orthodox parties Shass and United Torah Judaism (UJT), as well as with the three far-right formations, Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Force and Avi Maoz’s Noam.

To reach these alliances, Netanyahu signed agreements with these parties that provide for the distribution of certain positions, such as Itamar Ben Gvir as Minister of National Security or responsibility for the settlements in the occupied West Bank for Bezalel Smotrich. For his part, Arie Dery, leader of the Shass party, could be Minister of the Interior and Health for two years, before being Minister of Finance.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, November 13, 2022, in Jerusalem. © Menahem Kahana, AFP

This Executive appears more homogeneous than the previous one, which was made up of parties from the entire ideological spectrum, and could put an end to the political blockade that Israel has suffered for four years. The new government still needs to be ratified by parliament.

Netanyahu, who is facing trial against him for three separate corruption cases, will regain the throne he has held for a cumulative 15 years. He won elections last month with 64 seats for his coalition in a House of 120.

A controversial government

The composition of this new government has generated strong controversy, both within Israel and in the international community.

These parties include among their members openly racist anti-Arab and homophobic MPs. Several of them have already said that they will seek to advance projects such as the ban on LGTBI pride marches, the deportation of those who do not show loyalty to the State and a significant increase in religious education, even in secular schools.

Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben Gvir will take up the post of expanded national security minister as he negotiated an increase in the police budget and wants to place the country’s general commissioner, the police chief, under his direct authority. This extension of the position of Minister of National Security is included in a bill that must be approved by Parliament. Gvir, considered by many to be a Jewish supremacist, was convicted in 2007 of inciting hate and supporting a terrorist organization.

Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of Israel’s far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party speaks during parliamentary consultations, at the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022. AFP – MENAHEM KAHANA

Several other bills will need to be passed to allow for the new organization of the government, such as the one allowing Arie Dery to hold a ministerial position after being convicted of tax fraud.

Finally, Netanyahu seeks to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in his battle that he has been waging for years against the judicial system. A bill would allow parliament to pass laws that contradict the country’s Basic Laws (the equivalent of a Constitution) and would remove the Supreme Court’s ability to override them.

Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, warned last week that these bills threaten to turn Israel into a “democracy in name, but not in essence.”

“The politicization of law enforcement will deal a heavy blow to the most fundamental principles of the rule of law, namely equality, non-arbitrariness and impartiality,” he said, adding that the current “legislative barrage” could give lead to “profound” changes.

With EFE and AFP