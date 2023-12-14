Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Hamas boss calls agreement without his organization illusory. Hamas allegedly fires rockets from humanitarian zone. The developments in the news ticker.

Update from December 14th, 7:15 a.m.: Amid growing criticism of the numerous civilian casualties of the military offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli armed forces have once again accused the Islamist Hamas of using civilians as human shields. “Our troops have found large weapons depots and tunnels in several schools. They even discovered a sniper rifle hidden in a teddy bear,” military spokeswoman Keren Hajioff said on Wednesday (December 13). “We found an area in a mosque for training with anti-tank rifles.”

Nevertheless, the Israeli armed forces tried to avoid civilian casualties in their operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The military would ask the civilian population to leave the affected areas before combat operations, said Hajioff. “This approach is very unusual in military warfare.” In addition, the Israeli military plans its operations very carefully and uses special ammunition to avoid civilian casualties as much as possible.

Netanyahu: Continue fighting “until victory” in the Israel war

First report: Tel Aviv/Jerusalem – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that his country will continue to fight “until victory” over Hamas, amid growing international criticism of the actions in the Gaza Strip. “Nothing will stop us,” Netanyahu said in a video message on Wednesday. He also said this in the face of “international pressure,” Netanyahu added: “We will continue until the end, until victory, nothing less than that.”

Hamas chief: Gaza Strip without his organization an “illusion”

The head of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas has described a future for the Gaza Strip without the involvement of his organization as an “illusion”. “Any agreement in Gaza or regarding the Palestinian cause without Hamas or the resistance movements is an illusion,” Ismail Haniya said in a televised address on Wednesday. The Hamas leader emphasized that he was ready to discuss “an end to the attacks in Gaza.” His organization is open to discussions that lead to a “political path” that secures “the right of the Palestinian people to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously declared, with a view to Hamas fighters, that he would not allow people “who support or finance terrorism” to enter the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military: Hamas fires rockets from humanitarian zone

Hamas continues to fire rockets from the “humanitarian zone” in the Gaza Strip, which is exempt from attacks, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. Since the protection zone for civilians was established on October 18, 116 rockets have been fired at Israel from the area around the town of Al-Mawasi on the Mediterranean coast, the military said on Wednesday. 38 shells hit the Gaza Strip. “Hamas continues to use the humanitarian zone to carry out terrorist activities, endangering the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip and Israel,” the armed forces said in a statement. (with material from news agencies)