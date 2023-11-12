Israeli Prime Minister declares he will only consider stopping attacks if all Israeli hostages are released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected this Saturday (11.Nov.2023) international calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The leader of the Israeli government also promised “total force” in the continuation of clashes with the Palestinian extremist group Hamas.

According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government would only consider stopping attacks in Palestinian territory if Hamas released all 239 hostages under its control. The statements were made in a televised speech.

The Israeli Prime Minister also declared that at the end of the war the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized and Israel will maintain control of security there. In Netanyahu’s view, this would be a way to prevent the development of new extremist groups in the region.

Netanyahu also stated that Israel will not allow the Palestinian Authority, which currently administers areas in the West Bank, to control Gaza at some point. These positions by the Israeli prime minister contradict the scenarios suggested by the USA, Israel’s main ally in the conflict.