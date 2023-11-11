Netanyahu stated in a televised speech that a ceasefire will not be possible unless militants in Gaza release all 240 hostages held by Hamas in its deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, stressing that the return of the hostages is a “central goal” in the Israeli war on Israel. Gaza.

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel will work to extend its full security control over the Gaza Strip, the day after the war, saying that this will “eliminate the security threats” to which Israel may be exposed.

In response to a question about what he meant by security control, Netanyahu said that Israeli forces should be able to enter Gaza when necessary to pursue militants.