Geneva (WAM, Agencies)

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the establishment of a field hospital to treat Palestinian children wounded in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip for the tenth month.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced in writing that he does not agree to the establishment of a hospital for Gaza residents on Israeli territory,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, without elaborating.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced this week that he had ordered the construction of a “temporary hospital” to treat sick children in Gaza.

A government statement last Wednesday said Galant discussed the hospital issue in a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.