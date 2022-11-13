Benjamin Netanyahu’s election advertisement in October 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Sara Gómez Armas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially received from Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday (13) the right to form a government, which is expected to be the most right-wing in history, and end a political blockade that has lasted four years. years old. Netanyahu will now have 28 days to form his governing coalition.

“We will do everything so that, with God’s help, it is a stable and successful government, a responsible and dedicated government that works for the benefit of all the inhabitants of the country, without exception,” said the prime minister, during a ceremony. at the presidential residence in Jerusalem.

“We intend to work together to increase the space for agreement. Even if there are differences of opinion between parts of society on fundamental issues, there are more than enough issues around which the vast majority can unite and agree. We are brothers, we are destined to live side by side”, he added, referring to the context of great polarization after the victory of his bloc in the elections on November 1st.