Prime Minister reinforces 3-phase proposal after comments on flexibility to maintain Israeli presence in the region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again stated this Monday (June 24, 2024) that he supports Israel’s proposal for a ceasefire and hostage exchange with Hamas. The statement was made after the prime minister suggested the possibility of an alternative agreement that would allow the country’s operations in the Gaza Strip to continue.

“I promise you: We will not end the war until all of our hostages — 120, living and dead — are returned. We are committed to the Israeli proposal […] Our position has not changed,” said in the Knesset. The prime minister once again said that the country will not stop fighting until the extremist group is eliminated.

The ceasefire proposal cited by Netanyahu is the only official plan under discussion. The text, approved by the prime minister’s office and presented to Hamas more than 3 weeks ago, proposes a 3-phase agreement that would result in the release of 120 hostages and a “sustainable peace” in Gaza. He is supported by the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democrat), but rejected by extremists.

After Netanyahu’s speech, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to the hostage exchange proposal, sending messages to Hamas through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

On the Hamas side, Khalil al-Haya, head of the negotiating team, told the news agency Al Jazeera (state broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy) that Hamas is willing to “serious negotiations”as long as Netanyahu commits to the principles established by Biden.

“We hope that the mediators can get Israel to reach an agreement and end the war”he stated.

NEGOTIATIONS

However, on Sunday (June 23), the leader of Israel mentioned for the first time, in a statement to the Channel 14the possibility of a “partial agreement” with Hamas, which could free “some of the hostages” detained in Gaza, indicating a possible flexibility in the implementation of the phases of the original agreement.

According to Axiosthe new proposal would also allow Israel to continue its military operations in Gaza.

Hamas responded to Netanyahu’s statements, accusing him of contradicting the UN Security Council (United Nations) resolution and of differing from Biden’s efforts to reach an agreement.

Qatari officials, acting as mediators, expressed frustration with Netanyahu’s initial comments and requested clarifications.