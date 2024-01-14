Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Benjamin Netanyahu sends a harsh threat to Hamas. And he has a message for critics who accuse the Israelis of alleged human rights violations in Gaza.

Tel Aviv – While Israel is provoking war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to observers, the Israeli prime minister strongly condemned criticism of the way the war is waged in the Gaza Strip at the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Genocide accusation in court: Benjamin Netanyahu rails against The Hague

South Africa had sharply criticized Israel before the ICJ, and in The Hague there was even an accusation of alleged genocide against the Palestinians. On the 100th day of war in Israel and in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now turned to his fellow citizens – including a drastic message to the ICJ.

In a video shared on, among others, Carrying out another Holocaust against the Jews is a moral low point in the history of nations.”

After the massacre on October 7th, the Israeli army invaded the Palestinian Gaza Strip to fight the radical Islamist Hamas there. However, there are also repeated reports that innocent civilians are being killed in the fighting and bombings. The USA, Israel's most important ally, repeatedly warned Tel Aviv to show more consideration for the civilian population in Gaza. According to Palestinian figures, more than 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.

Netanyahu threatens Hamas in Gaza

“Citizens of Israel, today we mark the 100th day of the war. 100 days since the terrible day our citizens were massacred and taken hostage. We will continue the war to the end – to complete victory, until we have achieved all of our goals: eliminating Hamas, retrieving all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said in his address .

“No one will stop us,” the 74-year-old politician continued, “not The Hague, not the axis of evil and no one else.” The Israeli armed forces allegedly found “copies of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' in the murder tunnels of Gaza.” In a house in Gaza there was also a children's tablet with a picture of Hitler as a screen saver. “It is not for nothing that Chancellor Scholz said, after seeing the atrocities of the October 7 massacre: 'Hamas are the new Nazis,'” Netanyahu said. He spoke to Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Saturday (January 13) “and thanked him for Germany’s willingness to send a delegation to The Hague to help refute this despicable lie.”

But Scholz probably never said that Hamas were “the new Nazis”. Netanyahu said this himself at a joint press conference with the Chancellor in October Post was annotated on X.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel's Prime Minister thanks Olaf Scholz and Germany

The traffic light federal government has sided with Israel in the genocide discussions. “We know that different countries assess Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip differently. “The federal government firmly and expressly rejects the accusation of genocide that has now been made against Israel at the International Court of Justice,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Friday (January 12) in Berlin: “This accusation has no basis whatsoever.”

The government spokesman justified the German position on this issue with German history and Germany's special responsibility for Israel. In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Scholz for Germany's decisive rejection of South Africa's genocide complaint against Israel. (pm)