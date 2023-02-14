For the sixth weekend in a row, Israelis protested the Netanyahu government’s proposal to reform Israel’s judiciary. On the last day 13, about eighty thousand people protested in the streets of Jerusalem. Two days earlier, around 150,000 people protested in cities such as Tel-Aviv and Haifa. The government’s proposed reform could have major impacts for Israel and speaks to a broader issue present in several countries.

The protests on the 13th were focused on Jerusalem due to the fact that it was the day that the debate on the proposal began in the Knesset, located in the city. Amidst the protests, which included a confrontation with the police, the legislative session was marked by screams, insults, fingers in the face and the withdrawal of parliamentarians from the enclosure. What, then, is the proposal to reform the Judiciary about? According to the Netanyahu government, the most religious cabinet in the history of Israel, it is about diminishing the power of “elitist and biased judges”.

Reform against the Judiciary

On key issues, the reform provides that the Knesset could overturn Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority, banish the court’s constitutional review power, reduce the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction in administrative actions, and change the composition of the committee that selects judges, ensuring that most of its members are appointed by the government. On other minor issues, it would downgrade several ministerial legal provisions to mere “recommendations”.

The Netanyahu government’s populist discourse appeals to issues that, as we mentioned, are discussed in other countries. For example, that elected representatives are supposedly more legitimate than judges, or the alleged lack of accountability of the Judiciary to society. These are valid debates and that cannot be denied. On the other hand, they are not a justification for the reform proposed by Netanyahu, which, in practice, does not reform the judiciary, but completely does away with its independence.

Israel is a parliamentary country. As such, the government will, in most cases, have at least a simple majority in parliament. That is, under Netanyahu’s reform, the government would have virtually unlimited power. The Judiciary would be composed according to the whims of the Executive and would not have oversight of the Legislature, since a paltry simple majority would be enough to prevent Supreme Court action. This violates the pillars of the tripartition of power, something present in the political debate since the 18th century, with Montesquieu.

It is also essential to remember that Netanyahu’s speech against the judiciary is not driven by a statesman’s desire to improve his society, but by the opportunism and rancor of someone who is formally accused of corruption and influence peddling. Amid the debate over whether he could even be a candidate, Netanyahu won the election with the main objective of saving his skin, even if it means weakening his country’s institutions.

religion and criticism

Where does legislative support for the bill come from, then? Of the two sectors of government. First, Likud, the country’s largest right-wing party, controlled by Netanyahu and which follows the leader’s whims. Second, the orthodox religious parties that are allies of Netanyahu, who see the Judiciary as a bastion of secularism to be fought in Israel, in matters such as the international recognition of same-sex marriage and abortion during pregnancy.

In the medium and long term, the proposed reform of the judiciary would lead to an even greater role for religion in Israeli society and institutions. As a consequence of all these aspects of the reform, it is not surprising the size of the mobilization against the project. According to opinion polls, the majority of the electorate is against the project. President Isaac Herzog, a non-partisan figure, has openly criticized the project, saying more dialogue is needed.

A group of seven Jewish Nobel laureates also criticize the measure, as do the country’s Supreme Court justices and Attorney General, saying the project would turn Israel into an autocracy. Mainly, sectors of the economy criticize the measure, especially within the technology sector. Israel, which adopts the motto of “startup nation”, already sees companies freeze plans and threaten to leave the country if the reform goes ahead and becomes effective.

Dollar deposits in the country have already dropped and the value of the shekel has been fluctuating for the past six months. Even Joe Biden, US President, has already criticized the Israeli Judiciary reform project, when asked. If everything goes according to Netanyahu’s wishes, the project will be approved by April. It will be months of tension and discussion about a typical measure of autocrats in recent decades, institutional corrosion and the weakening of powers that threaten their own power.