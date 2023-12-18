If Israel were to vote today, Benny Gantz's National Unity party would easily be able to form a governing coalition. This is what emerges from a survey conducted by Channel 12 more than two months after the October 7 massacre and the start of the military operation in the Gaza Strip. His party would be the one that would win the most seats in the Knesset and, again according to the poll, Gantz has a significantly higher approval rating than the current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The survey indicates that Netanyahu's coalition parties would gain only 44 seats compared to the 64 won in the November 2022 elections, while the opposition bloc would gain 71 seats in the 120-member Knesset. According to research, the far-right party Religious Zionism by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich it would not exceed the threshold and would remain outside the Knesset.

National unitywho joined the emergency government led by Netanyahu after the Hamas attack, it would rise to 37 seats, while Netanyahu's Likud would collapse to 18.