Tel Aviv (Agencies)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his departure to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly by one day, in light of the escalation in the north on the border with Lebanon.

Israeli media reported yesterday: “In light of the escalation in the north, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to the United States will be postponed for a day, and he will leave on Wednesday.”

Netanyahu was scheduled to leave next Tuesday.

Netanyahu will deliver Israel’s speech before the UN General Assembly next Friday, according to Hebrew media.

Since October 8, Lebanese and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have been exchanging daily shelling with the Israeli army across the “Blue Line” separating them, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, most of them on the Lebanese side.