“I want you to continue until the last soldier. We will continue until the end, until victory, until the annihilation of Hamas. There should be no doubt about that,” Netanyahu said in a video-recorded statement issued by his office directed to the armored brigade fighting in Gaza.

Agence France-Presse quoted the Israeli Prime Minister as saying: “I say this in light of the intense pain, but also in light of international pressure.”

The attack launched by Hamas on October 7th on Israel led to the killing of 1,200 people and the taking of 240 hostages, according to the Israeli authorities, which declared war on Hamas.

Since then, the Israeli army has launched intensive bombardments on the small, densely populated sector. It also began carrying out ground operations in the north and then in the south, where hundreds of thousands of refugees moved.

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the war in the Gaza Strip had killed 18,608 people since the start of Israeli air strikes on October 7.