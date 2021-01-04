Iran’s decision to resume the process of uranium enrichment to the level of 20% indicates that Tehran has not abandoned its intention to implement its military nuclear program. This was announced on Monday, January 4, by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel will not allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in a statement published in his Twitter…

Earlier that day, the agency Mehr reported that Iran has launched the uranium enrichment process to the level of 20%, which is significantly higher than the level of 4% specified in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabia told the agency that production has started at a nuclear facility in Fordow.

On January 1, it became known that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi notified the Board of Governors of the agency and the UN Security Council of Iran’s intention to start enriching uranium to 20%.

In early December, the Iranian authorities adopted a law to intensify nuclear activities. In accordance with the document, the Republic’s Atomic Energy Organization, two months after its approval, will begin to produce at least 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium annually at the Fordow nuclear site. Uranium will be stored internally. Including the capacity for enrichment and production of enriched uranium is planned to be increased to at least 500 kg per month.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Tehran, after which it began to put pressure on the Iranian side, in fact, aimed at economic strangulation of the country. The treaty was signed in 2015 and assumed the complete lifting of international sanctions against Iran in exchange for the country’s refusal to develop its nuclear program.