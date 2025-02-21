Friday, February 21, 2025
Netanyahu orders a mass operation in the West Bank after the explosion of three buses near Tel Aviv

February 21, 2025
Netanyahu orders a mass operation in the West Bank after the explosion of three buses near Tel Aviv
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahum has ordered a massive operation In the West Bank after the explosion of three buses near Tel Aviv. In the attack there are no victims according to Haaretz.

The explosions occurred in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, last night. An explosive artifact was also found in the city of Holon, in the same area, which was deactivated. A police source declared the Israeli environment that one of the bags where the explosives were written on the outside the words “attack” and “tulkarm” in Arabic. The Tulkarm Brigade, a Palestinian militant group, published a statement after the explosions in which it declares: “Revenge for the martyrs will not forget the occupant, the occupant remains in our land.”

