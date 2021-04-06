Israel returns to a well-known past and Benjamin Netanyahu will be in charge of trying to form a government. The acting prime minister received the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin, who was skeptical, but fulfilled his obligation to nominate the candidate with the most support. Netanyahu declared that the task ahead of him in the next 28 days is not “impossible” and hopes to form “a strong government for all the citizens of Israel, which is not one of paralysis but of action. The president who has split the country in two wants to be now, after four elections in less than two years, “the prime minister of all.” Very difficult task for a leader whose priorities are to continue with the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, face the threat of Iran and stop the investigations into war crimes opened by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“To my regret, I have the impression that none of the candidates has the capacity to form a government,” Rivlin said before nominating Netanyahu. The Likud leader won the support of 52 MPs, with 45 from Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid. Personal differences weigh too much and no one is capable of reaching the 61 seats necessary to form a government, so a fifth election is not ruled out.

Another of the dilemmas that Rivlin had until the last minute was the suitability of nominating a politician as a candidate with an open trial for corruption, but in the end he had no other option. For Lapid “the president fulfilled his obligation, but giving this assignment to Netanyahu is a shameful stain for Israel.”

The trial against the prime minister lived its second day and the witness to whom it corresponds to testify, denounced before the judge that he received threats after his testimony on Monday. It is about Ilan Yeshua, former director of the Walla news portal, who confirmed the pressure to report in favor of Netanyahu and his wife on his channel.