Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu shows on television an Arabic copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf found in Gaza: this is how “the new Nazis” educate their children, he said at a press conference, the Times of Israel reports.

“We will never forgive what Hamas did to our children,” “there is no alternative to complete victory,” he said. On October 7, “if they could, they would have massacred us all”, if we don't destroy Hamas “the next massacre is only a matter of time”.

Netanyahu called South Africa's request to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to try Israel for genocide “outrageous”. The fact that the Court agreed to rule “proves that many in the world have not learned the lessons of the Holocaust.” “We have learned it – he underlined – the main lesson is that we will defend ourselves”.

Netanyahu then accused the hostages' families of “reinforcing Hamas' demands” with demonstrations in favor of the release of their loved ones. “I understand that you cannot control your emotions, but it does not help and from what I see this only serves to strengthen the demands of Hamas”, the Israeli prime minister said again this evening at a press conference, referring to the protests by the relatives of the hostages. “There's no need to encourage me, I deal with it all the time. It doesn't help,” he added, as thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv for the release of the hostages.

Hostage families protest in front of Netanyahu's house

Dozens of people, including many family members of hostages, protested outside the private residence of the Israeli prime minister in Caesarea. The protesters, the Times of Israel reported, showed photos of the 136 abductees still in Gaza, shouting the slogan: “Bring them home, now!”.

Netanyahu should think about “repairing the mistakes” of October 7, instead of “scolding the relatives of the victims”, the Hostages' Families Forum replied to Netanyahu regarding the demonstrations.

“The families meet with world leaders, lead efforts to transfer medicine to the hostages, brought the President of the International Criminal Court to Israel, and mobilized the media and key influencers in support of Israel and the hostages,” the Forum said, quoted by Times of Israel.