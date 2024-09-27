Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:57



















Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moderated his speech as soon as he set foot on American soil, where he will speak before the UN General Assembly this Friday afternoon. On Thursday night (early morning today in Spain) he said that he “shares the objectives” of the initiative led by the United States and France to reach a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah. Twenty-four hours earlier he had stated the opposite and advocated using all force to combat the Shiite militia. On Wednesday he had given his approval to Washington.

For this reason, the Prime Minister’s Office has been forced to issue a “clarification” after statements by the United States and France that Israel had guaranteed that it would support the 21-day truce proposed by Washington and Paris.

The Israeli and American teams met Thursday night to discuss the initiative and decide how they could “move forward toward the shared goal of getting people home safely.” The initiative also aims to allow time for an agreement to be reached on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel is fighting the terrorist group Hamas, and to negotiate an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that sees Iran-backed group to withdraw its forces from Israel’s northern border, in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution.

“Wrong information”



“Due to the large amount of misinformation regarding the US-led ceasefire initiative, it is important to clarify some points. “Earlier this week, the United States communicated to Israel its intention to present, together with other international and regional partners, a ceasefire proposal in Lebanon,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“Israel shares the goals of the US-led initiative to allow people along our northern border to safely return to their homes,” he added, reiterating the country’s war goal, which it has invoked amid the renewed offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Both the United States and France made clear in statements Thursday that Netanyahu had privately agreed to the ceasefire plan but then rejected it amid a backlash at home. They expressed surprise and disappointment at Israel’s rejection.

While heading to New York for the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Netanyahu had denied that he had responded to or approved the ceasefire proposal, although a senior Western diplomat told The Times of Israel that the prime minister and his advisors had been closely involved in crafting the joint US-French statement announcing the initiative.

“We continue to attack Hezbollah with full force and we will not stop until we achieve all our objectives, the main one being the safe return to their homes of the inhabitants of the north,” said the prime minister upon landing in New York.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Netanyahu’s top advisers, met on Thursday with US special envoy Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, the Middle East czar of the US National Security Council. , in the midst of controversy. He also met that afternoon with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Return to their homes



In their meeting, Blinken reiterated to Dermer the Biden administration’s belief that an Israeli escalation against Hezbollah will only make it more difficult to achieve the goal of returning evacuated Israelis to their homes along the northern border.

“A diplomatic agreement will allow civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes… further escalation of the conflict will only make that goal more difficult,” Blinken told Dermer, according to the US statement.

Blinken also discussed the current ceasefire effort in Gaza, which has been stalled for more than a month, and analyzed steps Israel should take to improve the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, while reiterating the United States’ commitment with Israel’s security, the State Department said.