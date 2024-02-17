Hamas: “The victims in Gaza are almost 30 thousand”. Israel: “No to recognition of the Palestinian state”

The death toll in the Strip Gaza almost 30 thousand deaths. According to new data released by the Hamas Ministry of Health, 28,985 people have lost their lives in Palestinian territory since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Islamist movement. The injured are 68,883. In the last 24 hours there have been 127 deaths. In the meantime, the Israeli government has unanimously approved the resolution presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which reiterates Israel's opposition to any unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state. This was reported by public radio Kan, noting that the prime minister also obtained the support of the ministers of the centrist party led by Benny Gantz.

The Nasser hospital in Gaza “it is no longer functional, after a week-long siege and ongoing raids” by Israel. This was reported by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that “in recent days our team has not been allowed to enter the hospital to assess the patients' conditions and the most urgent medical needs, despite having reached the complex to deliver fuel together with partners”. There are still around 200 patients inside the facility, of which at least 20 need to be urgently transferred to other hospitals to receive assistance.

Lula accuses Israel of “genocide” in Gaza

The Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel of “genocide” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, drawing a parallel with the Nazi regime's extermination of Jews. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a war, it is a genocide,” Lula said from the Ethiopian capital, where she is attending the African Union summit. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has already happened when Hitler decided to eliminate the Jews”, specified the Brazilian president.

The Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he wanted to summon the Brazilian ambassador for a warning regarding the remarks made by the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who sharply criticized the conduct of the war in Gaza. “No one will compromise Israel's right to defend itself,” Katz said on X, adding that the envoy would be summoned on Monday. The post did not specify which remarks by Lula Katz he was responding to.

Netanyahu: “Shameful phrases from Lula, he crosses the red line”

“The sentences pronounced by the president of Brazil are shameful and serious. They belittle the Shoah and represent an attempt to attack the Jewish people and Israel's right to defense: this was stated by the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu commenting on today's statements by Lula de Silva. “His comparison between Israel on the one hand and the Shoah of the Nazis and Hitler on the other – added Netanyahu – crosses a 'red line'”. “Together with Foreign Minister Israel Katz – he concluded – we have decided to immediately summon the Brazilian ambassador to immediately express our disapproval to him”.