The Israeli attack killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured hundreds, according to the latest toll announced by the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said in a televised speech that the approval for the attack on Mawasi in Khan Yunis came after verifying that there were no Israeli hostages at the targeted site.

He said that the Israeli authorities did not inform Washington in advance of the attack on Mawasi Khan Yunis, asking: “Why risk leaking something?”

He added: “No matter what happens, we will reach every Hamas leader,” whether “it takes a long time or a short time.”

He also reiterated that the war on Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all its goals, which are eliminating Hamas, returning the hostages, and ensuring that the Strip does not pose a threat to Israel.

He considered that “victory over Hamas is a victory over the Iranian axis of evil, which is why we will not stop until victory.”

On the other hand, Netanyahu said, “In recent weeks we have observed deep cracks in Hamas. We know that there are major cracks in the movement and we see weakness.”

The Israeli prime minister also said that “Hamas wanted to make 29 changes to the outline” of the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement in Gaza, but he added: “I will not allow them to make a single change to the outline.”

He continued: “There has been no progress in the negotiations for months because the military pressure was not strong enough.”