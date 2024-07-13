Israel still does not know whether it has managed to eliminate the number 2 of the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that there was no certainty about the death of Hamas military chief in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, in a strike carried out in Al Mawasi, a humanitarian zone in the south of the enclave.

“We still do not have absolute certainty about the death of Deif and his right-hand man Rafaa Salameh,” Netanyahu, who authorized the operation after receiving information that there were no Israeli hostages in the area, told a news conference.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said 90 Palestinians were killed and more than 300 wounded in the attack on Al Mawasi this morning.

The Israeli prime minister gave a press conference on Saturday night in Tel Aviv while in Jerusalem, where his official residence is located, thousands of people protested to demand a ceasefire agreement with the Islamist group that would allow the release of Israeli hostages in the enclave.

During the protest, Andrey Kozlov, one of four Israelis rescued in an army operation in Gaza that left more than 200 Palestinians dead, spoke for the first time since his rescue to thank Netanyahu for saving him, but also to ask him to sign a deal to bring back the rest of the kidnapped people.

Netanyahu, for his part, assured that he is not delaying the agreement, after some Israeli media outlets reported that the prime minister is proposing new demands and deliberately hardening his tone to avoid a pact.

The prime minister assured that it is Hamas that is trying to introduce new demands, and defended that he will not deviate one bit from the proposed agreement announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

However, the prime minister insisted that the war in the Gaza Strip will not end until Israel achieves all its goals, which include eliminating Hamas’s governing capabilities in the enclave.

Opposition leader supports attack

In a statement, opposition leader Benny Gantz, who until recently was a voting member of the now-dissolved Israeli War Cabinet, said responsibility for any collateral casualties during Saturday’s attack lay solely with the terrorists.

“The Israeli army is the most moral in the world,” Gantz, the poll favorite to lead an alternative government to Netanyahu, said in a statement criticizing the Hamas leadership for hiding among Gaza’s civilian population and putting it in danger.

According to Gaza health authorities, of the 90 people killed in the attack, half were women and minors.

The attack took place in the Al Mawasi area, west of the city of Khan Younis, designated as a “humanitarian zone” by Israeli forces at the start of their operation in the city of Rafah in early May.

The Israeli army assured that the site hit was a Hamas compound located in an open area, surrounded by trees and buildings, and not the Al Mawasi tents, where thousands of displaced people live.