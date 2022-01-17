Benyamin Netanyahu tries to avoid a prison sentence by all means and negotiates with the Prosecutor’s Office a sentence that exempts him from prison in exchange for pleading guilty to part of the charges. The Israeli media claim that the negotiations began “weeks ago”, but neither side admits it. The 72-year-old former prime minister is on trial for bribery, fraud and abuse of authority and would be willing to reach an agreement with the attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit.

The conditions of the Prosecutor’s Office, revealed Channel 13, include a clause of “moral infamy”, which, according to Israeli law, would prevent Netanyahu from joining Parliament for seven years. This agreement would free him from jail but it would be the end of his political career.

The former head of government keeps the country divided and as soon as the existence of these contacts was leaked, demonstrations were called in front of the prosecutor’s residence to show popular rejection. The public channel Kan conducted a poll in which 52% of those surveyed expressed their rejection of a pact that could free Israel’s prime minister with the longest term in office from jail.

Netanyahu does not want to follow in the footsteps of Ehud Olmert, a former prime minister from his own party who was tried and found guilty of corruption. He spent 16 months in prison.

Netanyahu is accused in the “1,000 case” for fraud and violation of trust for receiving cigars, jewelry and trips worth about 180,000 euros from millionaire Hollywood businessmen, in exchange for favors. In ‘case 2,000’, he is also accused of fraud and breach of trust due to the conspiracy with the owner of the newspaper ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’, Arnon Mozes, also accused, in exchange for obtaining favorable coverage.

The third case, the ‘4,000’, is the most serious. He faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust after lobbying to secure favorable news coverage on the Walla news portal.