Netanyahu: Gaza war will end after Hamas defeat

The war in the Gaza Strip will end only after the defeat of Hamas, including the destruction of the group’s military and political potential. These are the conditions named by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his words are quoted by the publication Ynet.

“The war will end only when we achieve all its goals, not a minute earlier. Victory will be achieved when we destroy Hamas’ political and military potential, when we bring our kidnapped people home,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Hamas said that Israel’s claims about an assassination attempt on the leader of the group’s militant wing, Mohammed al-Deif, were false. Hamas stressed that with such statements, the Israeli authorities were trying to hide the scale of the “horrific massacre.”

Netanyahu later said that Israel had no confirmation at this time that Mohammed al-Deif, the leader of the military wing of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, had been killed. “There is no certainty yet that they have been eliminated, but I want to guarantee you that one way or another we will get to the entire Hamas leadership,” he said.