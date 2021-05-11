Palestinian factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad will pay a high price for action against Israel. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu, reports RIA News…

“We are united against the despicable enemy. They will pay with their lives, ”the politician promised.

In turn, Israeli Defense Minister Beni Gantz said that the Israeli army’s strikes on the targets of the Islamists are “just the beginning.” According to him, the Israeli military has many more targets in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, announced the launch of 130 missiles in the direction of Israeli Tel Aviv and its environs. The attack was struck by the militant wing of the Al-Qassam Brigade, which controls the Gaza Strip. An air raid alert was announced in the city. Several people were injured. Local media also reported one murder in the Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

On May 10, Israeli army tanks attacked Hamas targets, killing nine people. The attack was organized in response to the launching of explosive balloons and four rockets into Israeli territory.

Later, Moscow called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to show restraint and not take steps that would lead to an escalation.