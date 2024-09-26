Netanyahu: Israel will continue to attack Hezbollah until it reaches all targets

Israel will continue to vigorously attack the Lebanese Hezbollah movement until it achieves all of its goals. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the conditions for the cessation of hostilities, his words were quoted by the politician’s press service in its Telegram-channel.

“We continue to strike hard against Hezbollah, and we will not stop until we achieve all our goals, most notably the safe return of the people of northern Israel to their homes,” Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister added that he arrived at the session of the United Nations General Assembly with relatives of Hamas hostages. In this way, he hopes to “convey Israel’s position to the world community.”

On September 17, massive pager explosions occurred in several regions of Lebanon. The republic’s Ministry of Health said that four thousand citizens were injured as a result of the explosion of pagers.

Later, the Arabic channel Al-Mayadeen reported that the explosives placed in Lebanese pagers were designed in such a way that they could not be detected by scanners.