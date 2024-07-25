Washington.- President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put on pleasant faces and offered kind words for the cameras on Thursday as they began a meeting at the White House at a tense moment in their relationship, with the future of the Middle East at stake.

The president smiled broadly and chatted amiably with Netanyahu in their first White House session together since Biden took office, while the prime minister offered effusive words of praise for his service. But the brief bonhomie masked deep tensions between the two over the Gaza war and U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire.

“Welcome back, Mr. Prime Minister,” Biden said as the two sat down in the Oval Office. “We have a lot to talk about. I think we should get to it.”

The president did not comment on the situation on the ground while reporters were in the room and turned the floor over to Netanyahu, who took the opportunity to express his gratitude now that Biden has dropped his bid for a second term and is ending his long political career.

“Mr. President, we’ve known each other for 40 years and you’ve known every Israeli prime minister for 50 years, going back to Golda Meir,” Netanyahu told him. “So from a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the State of Israel. And I look forward to debating with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us.”

Mr. Biden smiled as he referred to him as an “Irish-American Zionist” and then said he also looked forward to their discussions. “By the way, that first meeting with Prime Minister Golda Meir, and she had an aide sitting next to me, a guy named Rabin,” he said, referring to Yitzhak Rabin, later to become prime minister himself. “That’s how far back I go. I was only 12 years old then.”

Neither men addressed on camera their disagreements over the conduct of Israel’s war against Hamas, nor did they give any hint about the status of negotiations over a potential ceasefire deal that would suspend and eventually end the war in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Mr. Biden has pressed Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement, but while Mr. Netanyahu has said he is willing to reach a deal if certain conditions are met, he has been reluctant to end the war without ensuring that Hamas can never repeat the terrorist attack it staged on Oct. 7.

White House spokesman John F. Kirby said Biden planned to press Netanyahu to make the final concessions needed to seal a cease-fire. “We have to end the war and one of the main issues that the president is going to talk about today with the prime minister is how to do that, how to end this war, and the best way, in his view, is to reach this agreement,” Kirby said.

He said negotiators “are closer now, we believe, than they have been before,” but that there were still gaps. He did not blame Israel in particular for resisting. “The Israelis have already made a lot of compromises to get to this point,” he said. “Hamas, through its interlocutors, has made concessions to get to this point. And we are not there yet. So there is still a need for compromise.”

The meeting came a day after Netanyahu used a speech to a joint meeting of Congress to denounce critics of Israel, particularly left-wing protesters he called “useful idiots.” Police used pepper spray outside the Capitol to push back thousands of protesters, some of whom burned an American flag and defaced statues with slogans such as “Hamas is coming.”

A day later, protesters, kept at a distance from the White House by a new wall of fencing beyond the regular gates, chanted as Netanyahu arrived on Thursday. Biden and Netanyahu were scheduled to meet with the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after their own session.

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to meet separately with Netanyahu later in the afternoon. Republicans criticized Harris for not attending the prime minister’s address to Congress on Wednesday, despite having a prior commitment out of town, but did not criticize Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, her own Republican vice presidential nominee, for also skipping the speech, citing a scheduling conflict.

Much attention will be paid to how Ms. Harris approaches the meeting now that she is the presumptive Democratic nominee and whether she deviates at all from Mr. Biden’s line. Over the past nine months, she has largely stayed close to the president’s position, though at times she has sounded more empathetic to the suffering in Gaza, leading some to conclude that she might not be as supportive of Mr. Netanyahu’s war as Mr. Biden has been.

Kirby acknowledged that there were no differences between the president and the vice president on Gaza. “She has been a full partner in our Middle East policies,” she said.

In her attempt to strike a balance, Harris condemned, even before her meeting with the prime minister, the “despicable acts of unpatriotic protesters” at the anti-Israel demonstrations at Washington’s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol, where Netanyahu was speaking.

“Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric are abhorrent and must not be tolerated in our nation,” he said in a written statement. “I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in such a manner. I support the right to peacefully protest, but let us be clear: anti-Semitism, hatred and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”

Netanyahu was scheduled to fly to Florida to meet with former President Donald J. Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday. But Trump may not offer the message the prime minister wants to hear. In an interview on Fox News on Thursday, the former president said Israel must end the war soon because it has produced bad public relations for the country.

Israel should “end it and end it quickly,” Mr. Trump said, “because they are being decimated by this publicity.”