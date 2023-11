Netanyahu: ““We will eliminate Hamas, ensure that Gaza will never go back to what it was and, of course, free all our hostages.” | Photo: Reproduction/Social Media @IsraeliPM

After entering the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the war with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden in the early evening of this Sunday (26 ). He told Biden that he could extend the truce with the terrorists, scheduled to end on Monday (27), if the Palestinians agree to release at least 10 Israeli hostages each day.

Netanyahu also guaranteed that, once the agreement is concluded, Israel will resume the operation and carry out its efforts “with full force”. “We are going to eliminate Hamas, guarantee that Gaza will never go back to what it was and, of course, free all our hostages,” he declared, in a video posted on social media, after the phone call with the US president.

The two leaders also discussed the case of Abigail Edman – a 4-year-old Israeli girl who has American citizenship and was released this weekend by Hamas. Before being kidnapped, Abigail saw her parents being killed by Palestinian terrorists.

“We also spoke, with great emotion, about little Abigail. What a joy it is to see you with us. On the other hand, it is sad that she returns to a reality without parents. She has no parents, but she has an entire nation that embraces her and will take care of her every need,” Netanyahu said.

Finally, the prime minister commented on his visit to the Palestinian territory this Sunday morning. “After being in Gaza today, where I met with our brave and heroic soldiers and reservists, all of them with fire in their eyes, I am convinced that we will succeed in this mission – because we have no other choice.”