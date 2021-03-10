Benyamin Netanyahu will make history again. This time for being the first head of Government of Israel to officially visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Before, he did so by surpassing David Ben Gurion as prime minister with the longest time in office and also by being the first in office to be prosecuted for corruption offenses. The polls again show a tight result in the elections on the 23rd and Netanyahu will present the success of the peace accords with Arab countries to mass vaccination as the main arguments to win votes.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in September thanks to the mediation and compensation that Donald Trump put on the table. After that first agreement there were others with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. In his official visit this Friday, according to the media, just a few hours, Netanyahu will hold an interview with the strongman of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed (MBZ). No one could confirm whether the prime minister is also planning a stop in neighboring Bahrain taking advantage of his trip to the Gulf.

The agreement with the UAE became Israel’s gateway to the Persian Gulf, an advance that allows it to raise the flag with the Star of David in front of Iran, its great regional enemy.

Netanyahu promised, if re-elected, “more peace agreements” and “prevent Tehran from taking nuclear weapons.” The latest poll published by Channel13 yielded the victory to Likud with 29 seats, followed by Yesh Atid, by Yair Lapid, with 20. But with the total count, Netanyahu would not add the 61 seats necessary to form a government.

The prime minister has made the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus one of the pillars to achieve re-election. More than half the population has already received at least the first dose of Pfizer and this week bars, restaurants and schools have reopened as the Tel Aviv international airport progressively recovers its activity. Critical voices see in this rapid reopening an electoral maneuver and fear that after the 23rd the country will have to go to a fourth confinement.