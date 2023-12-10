Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left a government meeting due to a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The newspaper writes about this on Sunday, December 10 The Times of Israel with reference to the office of the Israeli Prime Minister.

According to the publication’s source, Putin and Netanyahu talked on the phone for about 50 minutes. This was their first conversation in about two months, the last one taking place on October 16th.

In addition, the office also added that the Israeli prime minister, during a telephone conversation, expressed gratitude to the head of the Russian Federation for the state’s efforts to free an Israeli, who also has Russian citizenship, from the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, on December 5, Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) managed to eliminate the commanders of about half of the battalions of the Palestinian group Hamas during the military operation in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu also added that the Palestinian movement “will never again be a threat to Israel.”

On the same day, at a press conference, Netanyahu announced that after the end of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Gaza Strip should be demilitarized by the IDF. He also emphasized that not a single subject of international relations can take part in this process.

On December 1, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the hostage release deal and the ceasefire. The ceasefire, accompanied by the gradual release of hostages, was observed by the parties for exactly a week. During this time, Hamas and the IDF exchanged more than 200 hostages, but according to Israeli officials, 136 abducted Israelis and foreign citizens are still being held in the enclave.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.